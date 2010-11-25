AT&T Offering Buy One Get One Free Offers On Windows Phone 7

Photo: Microsoft via Twitter

If you want a Windows Phone this holiday season, price will be no object. The phones will available for cheap from Amazon and AT&T.AT&T is running a buy one get one free offers on Windows Phone 7 handsets for Black Friday. Amazon has that deal beat, offering Windows Phone handsets for $50 apiece, BGR reports.



This is good news for Microsoft. Mobile is a war to be the dominant platform, which means getting your phones in as many hands as possible. The more people buying Windows Phones, the better. (Also, we don’t think these discounts affect Microsoft’s sales, as AT&T and Amazon foot the bill for the price cuts.)

