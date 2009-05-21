AT&T, Microsoft, And Village Voice Media Sell Sex Ads Too, Says Craigslist CEO

Craiglist dropped the erotic services section from its site a week ago, after public outrage at a medical student who used it to lure prositutes into hotels where he would rob and sometimes murder them.



But yesterday, South Carolina attorney general Henry McMaster hit the online listing site again, threatening it with suit over how prostitutes continue to advertise on the site.

Pushed and pushed again, Craigslist CEO Jim Buckmaster finally decided to shove back, writing a post to say his company is hardly the only one selling ads to prostitutes on the Web:



Many prominent companies, including AT&T, Microsoft, and Village Voice Media, not to mention major newspapers and other upstanding South Carolina businesses feature more “adult services” ads than does craigslist, some of a very graphic nature. For a small sampling, look (careful NSFW) here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here.

