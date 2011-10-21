We Finally Get A Look At AT&T's Upcoming Windows Phone Lineup

Photo: via Microsoft
At AsiaD last night, Windows Phone boss Andy Lees brought some new toys with him: three Windows Phone Mango devices coming soon to AT&T.There’s the HTC Titan, Samsung Focus S, and the Samsung Focus Flash. While none of these phones are surprises, we finally have confirmation of which Windows Phones will be hitting AT&T this fall.
The Titan is the high-end Windows Phone leviathan, boasting a 4.7-inch screen and 1.5 Ghz processor.
The Focus S will be Samsung’s mid-range entry, with a beautiful 4.3 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, 1.4 Ghz processor, 4G capabilities, and a thin form factor.
The Focus Flash rounds out the offering from AT&T, and is Samsung’s entry level Windows Phone complete with a 3.7-inch Super AMOLED display and 1.4 Ghz processor.
While the 1.4 Ghz sounds impressive, it should be noted that Windows Phone devices are not yet capable of supporting dual-core processors. Regardless, they run like a dream and save a lot of battery in the process.
The devices are set to launch on AT&T this fall. No prices or availability have been announced.
See below for some photos of the devices, via Microsoft.
