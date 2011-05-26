AT&T's 4G Network Is Getting A Huge Speed Boost In These 5 Cities

Photo: AP Images

AT&T’s next upgrade to it’s 4G network will launch in five cities, the company announced today.AT&T has been rolling out updates all year to it’s 4G network, which currently runs on the slower HSPA+ system. The new upgrade will use “LTE” technology, which is the same faster technology Verizon already uses in dozens of cities.



Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Antonio will get LTE this summer. 10 more unnamed cities will get the upgrade by the end of the year.

Last week GigaOM got to test out AT&T’s LTE network with amazing results. But keep in mind that those speeds probably won’t be available in the wild.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.