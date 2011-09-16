AT&T Finally Catches Up To Verizon, 4G LTE Goes Live This Weekend

Photo: AT&T

AT&T announced it will officially launch its LTE network in five cities this weekend.The network goes live on Sunday, September 18 in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.



Right now there are only a few devices that run on the LTE network, including a modem and HTC’s new Jetstream tablet.

LTE is a technology that is much faster than AT&T’s current “4G” HSPA+ network. Verizon’s 4G network is also LTE and is in most major U.S. cities.

