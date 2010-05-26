AT&T Launches Free Wi-Fi In Times Square To Take A Load Off Its Battered 3G Network

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

AT&T is launching a free wi-fi network for its customers in New York City’s Times Square, the company announced today.This will take a load off AT&T’s battered 3G network, by pushing peoples’ email, web, and app traffic onto wi-fi and off of 3G. And it should speed up downloads for AT&T customers in the area.



Good move, overall, but probably something AT&T should have done a year ago, when public opinion about its network quality was near its worst.

This sort of network would be great for AT&T to roll out in other popular and congested iPhone areas, such as NYC’s Union Square and parts of San Francisco and Silicon Valley. AT&T says, “Based on the results from the pilot location, AT&T may deploy additional hotzones in other areas across the country where more ubiquitous Wi-Fi availability may be beneficial for customers.”

Here’s a few details from AT&T’s announcement:

AT&T has installed Wi-Fi service in the north central part of Times Square, near 7th Avenue between 45th and 47th Street, to provide a large outdoor hotspot zone that AT&T users can access using any Wi-Fi enabled device. The AT&T Wi-Fi hotzone at Times Square is available at no additional charge for nearly 32 million AT&T customers with qualifying smartphone, 3G LaptopConnect and AT&T High Speed Internet plans.

