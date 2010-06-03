AT&T Just Put A Bullet In Mobile TV

AT&T’s latest move to start charging its wireless data subscribers based on how much bandwidth they use is more bad news for the mobile video industry.

That’s because video is about the most bandwidth-heavy service you can consume with your iPhone, BlackBerry, or iPad.

Even AT&T’s high-end, $25 monthly plan — which includes 2 GB of bandwidth — can be used up in less than a day of watching video. And while AT&T’s $10/GB overage charges are much more reasonable than previous industry charges, they’re still unlikely to be popular for mobile video watchers.

This is bad news for video services that stream over mobile networks, ranging from Major League Baseball’s MLB.TV to MobiTV to Netflix to Apple’s iTunes.

For instance, let’s say you’ve already used up your monthly 2 GB allotment, and you were hoping to catch a few hours of a baseball game on MLB’s At Bat iPhone app, or watch a movie using the Netflix iPad app. A 2-hour movie, even compressed, could use upwards of 500 MB of data — the equivalent of a $5 surcharge.

That’s just not a price many people are going to want to pay.

Over time, we could see the monthly allotment increasing and the overage charges decreasing. But for now, it seems AT&T wants to force its subscribers to keep their mobile video consumption to “snacking” over 3G and only watching longer videos over wi-fi connections.

