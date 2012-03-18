AT&T Just Mailed A Check To A Guy Who Sued For Throttling His Data Plan

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

AT&T has decided not to appeal or settle after a man sued the company for $850 for throttling his data plan — and has mailed him a check, The Associated Press reports.AT&T said at one point it wanted to appeal or settle, but it looks like it gave up and sent him a check for the $850 on Friday.



Matt Spaccarelli sued AT&T for $850 because it was slowing down the data service on his phone in late February.

As a side benefit, AT&T also sent him an extra $85 for court costs.

