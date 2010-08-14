AT&T Isn't Actually That Bad

We’re contributing a weekly column to CNN.com. This is our latest.



Here’s the truth about AT&T’s wireless network: On the whole, despite what you’ve heard, it’s not actually that bad. It’s just bad for the wrong people in the wrong places — mostly tech- and media-types in New York and San Francisco, California.

Those two cities in particular — and parts of other big cities, like downtown Chicago, Illinois — are sort of the perfect storm for AT&T.

There’s a huge concentration of Apple iPhones, owned by tech- and media-savvy folks who demand a ton of bandwidth, and love to complain loudly on Twitter and in the press. And there are tall buildings, landlords and construction processes that make running a wireless network more challenging.

That helps explain why there are so many dropped calls and pokey mobile Internet connections in those cities, and also why there are so many angry tweets and news articles.

