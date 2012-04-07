AT&T Is About To Unlock All Your Old iPhones

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

AT&T will begin unlocking iPhones that are out of contract beginning tomorrow, Engadget reports.If your iPhone is out of contract (usually a few years after purchase) and your account is in good standing, all you have to do is ask AT&T to unlock the phone.



That’ll let you plug in a different SIM card, which lets you connect to a different carrier’s wireless network. That would make it easier to use an internationally-based phone provider.

AT&T does sell unlocked iPhones, but they’re really expensive — a 16-gigabyte iPhone 4S costs around $650 unlocked. AT&T subsidizes the cost of the phone to bring it down to around $200, but locks you into a contract in the process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.