AT&T iPhone Exclusive Extended To 2011 Because Of iPad

AT&T picked up six more months of exclusive access to Apple’s iPhone thanks to the data plan it offers for the iPad, says Broadpoint AmTech tech analyst Brian Marshall.



In the run up to the debut of the iPad, Brian said it was a “certainty” that the iPad would be on Verizon. That didn’t happen.

Brian says he was “floored” when Verizon didn’t get the iPad, as many sources told him it would happen. In an interview with ComputerWorld, he says “AT&T had to do something dramatic to get the iPad.”

That “something dramatic” is the 3G pricing. iPad owners don’t have to sign up for contracts, and they get data plans for cheap.

For that, AT&T gets to keep the iPhone until 2011. AT&T’s iPhone exclusivity was expected to end this summer. Verizon will not get the iPhone until Q1 2011, Brian says.

