AT&T: iPhone 4 Backordered At Our Stores Until Next Tuesday, June 29

AT&T just put out a statement regarding Apple’s new iPhone 4.



If you preordered the device on June 15, you’ll be able to pick one up this Thursday, June 24, as planned.

If you didn’t preorder, you won’t be able to get your hands on one until next Tuesday, June 29, at the earliest.

We’re not sure what this means for inventory at Apple’s retail stores, but at least this is what’s happening at AT&T.

AT&T is on-track to deliver iPhone 4 to customers who preordered the device on June 15. We look forward to offering iPhone 4 to all other customers beginning Tuesday, June 29, when it goes on sale in all AT&T sales channels.

Here are a few guidelines for customers buying iPhone 4 from AT&T:

Preordered for home or business delivery: iPhone 4 will begin arriving this week for customers who preordered. We’ll send an email when each order has shipped.

Preordered for store delivery: AT&T retail representatives will begin calling customers this week to let them know their iPhone 4 is available for pick up in store.

Retail purchase (no preorder): AT&T plans to have iPhone 4 inventory – available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last – on June 29 in its retail locations, at www.att.com , and in business sales channels. As inventory sells out, AT&T will offer the convenient option of purchasing iPhone 4 and having it delivered to a home or business or an AT&T store. As always, customers will receive an email once their order is placed, and again when it ships.

To help customers stay up to date on iPhone 4 activities and important information, AT&T will post a series of videos beginning early this week at www.facebook.com/att . The videos will be informative and packed with customer-friendly tips and instructions around order fulfillment, iPhone 4 activation, inventory and – importantly – the new MicroSIM unique to iPhone 4 devices.

