AT&T Will Sell Yahoo To The Locals

AT&T’s 5,000 yellowpages.com sales reps will begin selling Yahoo display ads to local businesses nationwide.



“As local businesses shift their advertising spend to reach the growing number of Internet consumers, AT&T Interactive and Yahoo! can equip them with the tools and expertise they need to be successful online,” Yahoo’s SVP Jim Schinella said in a statement..

Yahoo also has an ad distribution deal with its newspaper consortium, which includes 800 newspapers that sell local ads on Yahoo properties. The deal with AT&T might directly compete with those newspapers’ ad sales, says Clickz.

Schinella told Clickz that it was unlikely to happen, as newspapers and directories compete in the same market, but “do naturally gravitate toward different business partners.”

Image: Barrio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.