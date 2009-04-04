AT&T Rushes Network Upgrade Ahead Of New iPhone

AT&T (T) is rushing a “major upgrade” to its 3G network ahead of a new Apple (AAPL) iPhone launch, expected in June or July, according to AppleInsider. The carrier is reportedly anticipating a “tenfold increase” in network traffic from the new iPhone, which we’ve heard could include faster Internet access.



They need to do it right this time. The iPhone’s 3G data performance — at least from our experience in New York — has easily been the phone’s worst feature.

