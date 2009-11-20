AT&T Hits Back At Verizon

Since AT&T can’t get Verizon to stop running its negative ads, it’s hitting back, with Luke Wilson as the pitchman asking, “Who has the best 3G experience?”



A funny way to frame the issue, but we suppose it’s fair. If the 3G is working, it is a better experience through the iPhone on AT&T than, say, the Eris on Verizon. (In our experience thus far, anyway.) The problem is AT&T’s network is really wanting. Here’s the ad:



