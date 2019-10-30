AT&T's HBO Max will cost $15 per month when it launches in May 2020

HBO ‘Game of Thrones’

AT&T’s HBO Max will cost $US15 per month – the same price HBO’s streaming service costs now – when it launches next May, the company announced when it unveiled the service at an investor event on Tuesday.

The telecom will also offer the service free to current HBO Now subscribers, and plans to bundle the platform with other AT&T offerings.

HBO Max, AT&T’s answer to Netflix, will cost $US15 per month – the same price HBO’s streaming service costs now -when it launches in the US in May 2020, the company announced on Tuesday.

The telecom offered a first look at the streaming-video service at its WarnerMedia Day investor event on its Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia and AT&T’s president and chief operating officer, unveiled the platform alongside WarnerMedia’s top brass, led by Robert Greenblatt, chair of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer.

The service will include the full HBO library from “The Sopranos” to “Game of Thrones,” programming from other WarnerMedia brands like Warner Bros. and Turner, and classic series like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory.” It will also have originals made just for the platform.

HBO Max will cost $US14.99 per month when it launches in the US in May 2020, the same price the standalone HBO Now app costs today. Current HBO Now subscribers will get access to HBO Max when it launches, the company said.

The price is a little more than the $US13 per month price point that Netflix’s most popular plan costs in the US.

AT&T aims to land 50 million US subscribers for HBO Max by 2025.

AT&T also said it plans to offer other HBO subscribers, and subscribers to its TV, mobile, and broadband bundle, access to the service for free. And the company plans to bundle HBO Max with its upcoming internet-based pay-TV service, AT&T TV, which is expected to roll out nationwide early next year.

In 2021, AT&T will roll ad-supported programming into HBO Max. It also aims to bring in live, interactive, and other events down the line.

The WarnerMedia execs touted the storied legacy of its Warner Bros. studio, its premium network HBO, and Turner brands, at the presentation, as well as the scale and reach of telecom parent AT&T.

“When you live in a world with dragons like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, it feels very good to have one of your own in the game,” Greenblatt said. “Welcome to house AT&T.”

Meet the 12 power players running HBO Max, AT&T’s big bet to take on Netflix and Disney Plus.

