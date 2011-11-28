Hackers Stole $2 Million From AT&T And Sent It To A Saudi Terrorist Group

Four people have been arrested in the Philippines for stealing roughly $2 million from AT&T and sending it to a Saudi terrorist group, reports TG Daily.



The FBI and the Philippines’ Criminal Investigation and Detection Group found bank transactions linking the individuals to Jemaah Islamiyah, a militant Islamic group run by a Saudi national.

SlashGear has the explanation on how the scam worked. By accessing AT&T’s trunk-line, the digital connection between telephone central offices, and calling premium phone numbers set up to take money from whoever called, the hackers were collecting free money. They routed that money to terrorists’ bank accounts and earned a commission in the process.

CIDG director Samuel Pagdilao is urging the US to pass the the Cyber Crime Prevention Bill to make it easier to catch other cyber criminals operating out of the Philippines.

