Another Huge AT&T Security Breach: Web Site Reveals Private Customer Data During iPhone Preordering Rush

Customers logged in to AT&T’s website during the hectic rush to preorder the newest iPhone were accidentally allowed access to each others’ accounts, according to multiple reports.



Gizmodo, for instance, has received tips from numerous readers saying they suddenly found themselves logged in to another user’s account, with full access to all of that user’s information.

This is the second major privacy blunder in as many weeks for AT&T. Last week, it emerged that the company had allowed hackers to access the email addresses of iPad 3G subscribers.

While it is unclear how widespread this latest bug was, it appears far more serious. People were accessing other users’ accounts unintentionally, and had access to a much wider range of data.

AT&T issued the following response:

We have received reports of customers inadvertently seeing the wrong account information during the iPhone 4 purchasing process. We have been unable to replicate the issue, but the information displayed did not include call-detail records, social security numbers, or credit card information.

In the meantime, we are looking into this matter.

