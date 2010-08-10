AT&T Gets Another Android Phone To Ignore

Photo: Sony Ericsson

AT&T is stocking another Google Android-powered phone to round out its smartphone lineup.The carrier said today it will sell the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 on Aug. 15 for $150 with a 2-year contract.



Taking a look at the specs — 4-inch screen, 8 MP camera, 8 GB onboard storage, 1 GHz chip — it looks solid.

But we doubt AT&T will sell many of these.

Why? Because at best, it will be the company’s third priority smartphone. Most AT&T customers won’t even know it’s there.

The carrier is still going to want to push its exclusive Apple iPhone to as many people as possible, and its new exclusive RIM BlackBerry Torch, which it is about to spend a LOT of money advertising.

Android isn’t much of a priority at AT&T, and the new Xperia won’t change that. So while it’s nice that Sony Ericsson gets to sell its phones at AT&T at all, this one isn’t going to be a big hit.

