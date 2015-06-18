AT&T gets hit with a $100 million fine from the FCC

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Pedestrians walk by an AT&T store on October 23, 2013 in San Francisco,

The FCC is making AT&T pay $US100 million for “misleading” customers about their unlimited data plans, it announced today.

AT&T slowed down the data speeds for customers who were on the unlimited plans, but did not notify customers that they would be receiving slower service, the FCC’s investigation reportedly found. It’s what’s known as “throttling” a connection.

The FCC says AT&T throttled customer’s data connections an average of 12 days per billing cycle, “significantly impeding their ability to use common data applications such as GPS mapping or streaming video”.

“Unlimited means unlimited,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Travis LeBlanc in the release.

Developing…

