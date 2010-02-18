AT&T Finally Getting Google Android Phones

Photo: AT&T

AT&T is finally going to start carrying Google Android-based phones starting March 7.



Android is available through all the other major US carriers.

The first phone AT&T will sell is the Motorola Backflip. It will sell for $200, but will come with a $100 mail-in rebate.

Four other Android phones will be available in the first half of the year on AT&T.

Eric Schmidt said earlier this week that 60,000 Android-based phones were shipping every day.

Here’s a gallery of the phone →

Front Vertical View Opened Phone Opened Opened Motorola Backflip

