AT&T Finally Getting Google Android Phones

AT&T is finally going to start carrying Google Android-based phones starting March 7.
Android is available through all the other major US carriers.
The first phone AT&T will sell is the Motorola Backflip. It will sell for $200, but will come with a $100 mail-in rebate.
Four other Android phones will be available in the first half of the year on AT&T.
Eric Schmidt said earlier this week that 60,000 Android-based phones were shipping every day.
