AT&T Is Probably Going To Charge You To Use FaceTime Over 3G On Your iPhone

Photo: YouTube
One of the killer announcements about iOS 6 was that it would allow for using FaceTime over 3G, but a screenshot from the iOS 6 developer beta implies that this feature won’t be free on AT&T, reports 9to5Mac.If it does end up costing money, the speculation is that AT&T is trying to recoup some of the income it may have lost to iMessage in text messaging fees.
AT&T released the following statement on the matter, which doesn’t really say much at all:
“We’re working closely with Apple on the new developer build of iOS 6 and we’ll share more information with our customers as it becomes available.”
Now check out the latest iPhone 5 rumours >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.