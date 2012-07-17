AT&T Is Probably Going To Charge You To Use FaceTime Over 3G On Your iPhone

Photo: YouTube

One of the killer announcements about iOS 6 was that it would allow for using FaceTime over 3G, but a screenshot from the iOS 6 developer beta implies that this feature won’t be free on AT&T, reports 9to5Mac.If it does end up costing money, the speculation is that AT&T is trying to recoup some of the income it may have lost to iMessage in text messaging fees.



AT&T released the following statement on the matter, which doesn’t really say much at all:

“We’re working closely with Apple on the new developer build of iOS 6 and we’ll share more information with our customers as it becomes available.”

Now check out the latest iPhone 5 rumours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.