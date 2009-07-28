AT&T Explains Why It Blocked 4chan

AT&T (T) caught a bit of grief from the super-nerd community over the last day for blocking parts of 4chan, a message board, from its broadband subscribers. (4chan members even went as far as to post a fraudulent report on CNN’s iReport site claiming that AT&T’s CEO was dead after a coke binge.)

Now AT&T explains why it blocked images.4chan.org. Not because of its content — which is usually not-safe-for-work and sometimes includes child pornography — but because of a denial of service attack.

Beginning Friday, an AT&T customer was impacted by a denial-of-service attack stemming from IP addresses connected to img.4chan.org. To prevent this attack from disrupting service for the impacted AT&T customer, and to prevent the attack from spreading to impact our other customers, AT&T temporarily blocked access to the IP addresses in question for our customers. This action was in no way related to the content at img.4chan.org; our focus was on protecting our customers from malicious traffic.

Overnight Sunday, after we determined the denial-of-service threat no longer existed, AT&T removed the block on the IP addresses in question. We will continue to monitor for denial-of-service activity and any malicious traffic to protect our customers.

