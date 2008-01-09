AT&T Exec: Web Video Won't Threaten Hollywood Soon

Forbes’ Bruce Upbin chats with Dan York, who runs AT&T’s (T) video group and is in charge of wrangling content for the teclo’s “U-Verse” video offering. Bruce lobs Dan a softball, which he belts out of the park: When will Internet video start to have a real impact on broadcast, cable (and now telco) TV?

Dan didn’t give away any secrets, but he did say it would take way, way, way more online viewers (“over the top” delivery what York calls it) for cable companies to start feeling really scared. York ran into some folks from what he calls “a major production network” and they said one of their shows snagged 11 million viewers from 3 airings on cable and satellite, and then it was put up online for free. The payoff: a measly 62,000 plays over 3 days. There’s a term in Hollywood for the amount of money you can make from an audience that small: Bupkus.