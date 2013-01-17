AT&T Came To Its Senses And Enabled FaceTime Over 3G/4G For All iOS Devices

Photo: Screenshot

AT&T stirred up some controversy when it decided to block on Apple’s FaceTime video chat over its cellular data network.Then it backtracked, saying the iPhone 5 wouldn’t be subject to such a restriction when connected to a 4G LTE network.



Now AT&T says that it will enable this capability for all iOS devices as long as the devices are on either tiered or shared data plans.

Those of you still on an unlimited plan won’t be able to use FaceTime on a cellular network. You’ll need to use WiFi instead.

You’ll also need a device that is capable of using FaceTime over a cellular data, meaning an iPad (third generation), iPad (fourth generation), iPad Mini, iPhone 4S, or iPhone 5. Your device also needs to be running iOS 6 or higher.

It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s still clear that AT&T doesn’t treat all types of data the same. If you’re paying for data you should be able to use it how you want. It shouldn’t matter if you use up your plan by video chatting, sending photos, downloading apps, or whatever else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.