AT&T Employees Will Be 'All Hands On Deck' For The iPhone 5 Launch

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

AT&T is preparing its retail staff for a late September launch of Apple’s next iPhone, BGR reports, citing a source within AT&T.BGR says AT&T is preparing its staff to work through the first few weeks of October to handle what is likely going to be insane demand for the phone.



The report shouldn’t come as a shock. We hear the same thing every year before a new iPhone launch.

By now we’re almost certain Apple will announce the next iPhone on September 12. It should go on sale a few days later, likely September 21.

