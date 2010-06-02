AT&T Eliminating "Unlimited" Internet For iPhones--Now You'll Pay For What You Eat

Some bastard up ahead is streaming Avatar in HD.

In a change that will infuriate a tiny subset of iPhone/smartphone users and please the rest of them, AT&T is moving away from “all-you-can-eat” wireless Internet plans.Now, you’ll be able to choose from a $15/mo plan for 200 megabytes (400 photos or 100 minutes of streaming video) or $25/mo for 2 gigabytes.



This switch should eventually save 98% of AT&T’s customers money: Both new plans will be cheaper than the current $30 all-you-can-eat plan, and AT&T says that all but 2% of its customers use less than 2 gbs of wireless data a month.

The remaining 2%, meanwhile, are helping to wreck the performance of AT&T’s wireless network for everyone else: AT&T says that 3% of its customers account for a whopping 40% of the traffic on its network.

David Leiberman of USA Today has more

via: @patkiernan

