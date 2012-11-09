AT&T To Discount All Tablets (Including iPads!) $100 With Two-Year Data Plan Agreement

Photo: Anirudh Koul

AT&T announced today it will knock $100 off tablets if you buy one with a two-year data plan agreement. And yes, that includes iPads.



The offer starts November 9.

You can either add the tablet to your exisiting shared data plan or choose from one of AT&T’s tiered data plans to activate the offer.

It seems like a pretty good deal, especially if you plan to use a lot of data on your tablet. Why not get an iPad or other tablet for $100 off if you plan to spend money on data anyway?

