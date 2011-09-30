This Is The Text Message AT&T Sends When You're Being A Data Hog

There’s a photo being passed around Reddit this morning, showing what appears to be one of the first notices in AT&T’s new data throttling policy.



As we’ve reported before, AT&T will start throttling data speeds for customers with unlimited plans who are in the top 5% of data users. The throttling stops after each billing cycle.

Here’s the text you’ll receive if you’re in the top 5%:

Photo: skelatwork via Reddit

