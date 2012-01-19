AT&T Is Introducing All-New Data Plans Next Week

Photo: AT&T

AT&T has announced that it will restructure the data plans for its mobile devices beginning January 22.The current breakdown is 200MB for $15, 2GB for $25, or 4GB with tethering for $45.



Beginning this Sunday, users will be able to choose from 300MB for $20, 3GB for $30, or 5GB with tethering for $50.

Customers can keep whatever plan they currently have or switch to a new one if it’s a more attractive option. The new plans cost more money per month but work out to be more affordable per megabyte.

