AT&T Cuts Some Mobile Data Fees, Not For iPhone Or BlackBerry Users (AAPL, RIMM)

Competition at work: To match Verizon (VZ) Wireless pricing, AT&T (T) has reduced the fees for some of its mobile data and messaging plans, Engadget reports. For instance, you can now get unlimited data (Web surfing, IM, etc.) and messaging on some AT&T phones for $30 per month, down $5 per month.



But if you use AT&T’s flagship smartphones, like Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 3G or RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry Bold, it’ll still cost a lot more. Unlimited data and messaging costs $50 per month for the iPhone 3G, for example. This makes sense, of course — iPhone owners use vastly more data than Motorola (MOT) Razr owners.

We’re eager to see how Sprint Nextel (S) prices unlimited data service for the Palm (PALM) Pre, coming later this year. Charging less than the iPhone or Google (GOOG) Android-based phones could be an effective strategy to get some cash-strapped consumers — who still want hot smartphones — to jump to Sprint.

