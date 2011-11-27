AT&T Could Sell Nearly Half Of U.S. T-Mobile Assets To Push Buyout Through

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

AT&T might sell up to 40 per cent of T-Mobile’s U.S.-based assets in order to convince the U.S. Department of Justice its $39 billion acquisition won’t disrupt competition.The deal could involve AT&T selling batches of wireless spectrum — which help you expand your network — and customers to companies like MetroPCS, according to a report by Bloomberg News. Here’s why, according to Bloomberg:



The asset sale is an attempt to address the concerns of the Justice Department, which sued to block the takeover on Aug. 31, saying the deal would “substantially lessen competition” in the wireless market. The acquisition was dealt another blow on Nov. 22, with the Federal Communications Commission signaling an attempt to block it.

