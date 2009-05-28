AT&T Confirms 3G Speed Bump Ahead Of New iPhone

AT&T (T) says it’s going to upgrade its 3G network to support faster download speeds up to a “theoretical” peak of 7.2 Mbps, or megabits per second. (Almost 1 megabyte per second.)

No real timeline for its rollout, but the company says it will “introduce multiple HSPA 7.2-compatible laptop cards and smartphones beginning later this year.”

One of those, we anticipate, will be Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone, due this summer. We’d previously heard that “faster Internet” will be one of the main selling points behind the new iPhone. AT&T’s announcement seems to solidify that.

