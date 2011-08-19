AT&T Will Kill Its $10 Texting Plan Starting August 21

Photo: YouTube

AT&T is changing its texting plan options beginning August 21, eliminating everything but the unlimited plan, Engadget reports.If you sign a new contract after that date your only option is an unlimited plan, which costs $20 per month for an individual plan or $30 per month for a family plan (up to 5 lines).



The $10 per month 1,000 message plan will die on August 21.

Those who already have a 1,000 message plan with AT&T will get to keep it.

If you don’t want the unlimited plan, you’ll have to pay for each individual message sent and received.

The current rate per message is $0.20 for text and $0.30 for video or photo. AT&T says those prices will stay the same.

