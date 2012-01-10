DREAM TEAM: How Microsoft, Nokia, HTC, And AT&T Are Going To Rock Mobile In 2012

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — AT&T held a massive, 2.5-hour keynote presentation today, showing off its plans going into the first half of 2012. Not only did we get a taste of the company’s new HTML5 app store, but we also got a sneak peek at several new phones and tablets the carrier will support.



There were also a few surprise guests: Steve Ballmer, Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, and HTC CEO Peter Chou.

We gathered all the important announcements you need to know about. Keep reading to find out what these big tech execs had to say.

Here's the Samsung Exhilarate. It's an LTE phone, but will cost less than $50 on contract. Here's AT&T CEO Ralph De La Vega with the new Galaxy Note AT&T is also introducing a new HTML5 app store. That means you can get mobile apps on any device, no matter which OS it runs or who makes it. Apps are billed to your AT&T account. Pantech has two new LTE devices: A new smartphone and tablet. The PlayStation Vita, Sony's new portable gaming system launching next month, will run on AT&T's 3G network. Sony also has the new Xperia Ion, an LTE smartphone launching later this year. Pantech's tablet is very interesting. It's completely waterproof. In fact, the tablet was submerged in a tank of water and still worked when removed. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer made a surprise visit to talk Windows Phone 7. He says the Windows Phone Marketplace now has 50,000, with 300 new apps being added each day. In typical Ballmer fashion, he was really enthusiastic. HTC's CEO Peter Chou joined Ballmer to introduce a new Windows Phone, the HTC Titan 2. The phone will run on AT&T's LTE network. Here's De La Vega, Chou, and Ballmer showing off the HTC Titan 2. Finally, Nokia CEO Stephen Elop joined the rest of the crew to talk about Nokia's commitment to LTE Windows Phones on AT&T. We'll have more details at Nokia's keynote later today. Note how excited Ballmer is here. Elop and Ballmer were moving so fast that we couldn't get a clear photo

