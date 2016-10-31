As AT&T looks to buy Time Warner, find out what's next for the telecom giant

If you’ve been following the news, you’ve seen AT&T making business headlines.

That’s because the telecommunications conglomerate has announced its intent to purchase Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

The acquisition could shake up the digital world forever.

If the deal goes through, AT&T will acquire CNN, HBO, and Turner Broadcasting Systems.

AT&T is likely hoping to feature content from those Time Warner properties on its new DirecTV Now streaming service. This new product will allow consumers to watch TV on any device.

Between the Time Warner deal and the coming launch of DirecTV Now, AT&T and Time Warner are promising to disrupt the world of digital media and capitalise on the trend of mobile phones trumping TV sets.

