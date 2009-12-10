AT&T: iPhone Data Hogs, We're Coming After You

AT&T Wireless CEO Ralph De La Vega says iPhone data hogs are going to be held responsible for jamming up the network.



He says AT&T will try to cut back on heavy data use from iPhone users, providing some sort of incentive for the bandwidth hogs to “reduce or modify their usage.”

Translation: You’ll probably have to pay more for service.

De La Vega was speaking at the UBS Media Conference in Manhattan. He told the investors and analysts in attendence that AT&T was trying to improve its service in Manhattan and San Francisco, where it’s especially lousy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.