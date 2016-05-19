The popular Jordan Spieth bobblehead is back and it is causing a unique problem

Fans will once again have a shot at getting their hands on a Jordan Spieth bobblehead at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas, and that means Spieth will once again be faced with the challenge of figuring out how to autograph them.

Earlier this year, AT&T gave away Jordan Spieth bobbleheads to fans at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament. It turned out to be one of the most popular giveaways in recent Tour memory so they are back to do it again for the first 8,000 fans at Saturday’s third round.

When asked about the bobblehead, Spieth noted that it does create a unique challenge for him.

“[It] will be fun to see the bobbleheads going around,” Spieth said. “The tough part [is] when people ask me to sign them, I have no idea where to sign them. There we go. There goes the club throw already (laughter). Flip him over and sign them on the bottom. But it’s pretty cool.”

AT&T also produced a commercial with Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, proving once again that it is good to be part of Team Spieth.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

