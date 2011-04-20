AT&T Is Blocking PlayBook Tethering To BlackBerrys, Making The Tablet Pretty Much Useless*

Photo: CrackBerry

This is horrible news for RIM.AT&T will not let BlackBerry owners tether their phones to the PlayBook using BlackBerry Bridge.



Since the only way to access email, calendars, or BBM on the tablet is by tethering it to a BlackBerry, that makes it pretty much useless for all AT&T subscribers.

Our biggest gripe about the PlayBook was its lack of native email, calendar management, and 3G support. The only way to get these features (for now) is to tether to your BlackBerry. But since AT&T is blocking tethering between the two devices, PlayBook owners on AT&T are stuck with a semi-functional tablet.

Crackberry discovered the flaw this morning when they tried to tether their AT&T BlackBerry Bold to their PlayBook. After some digging, they found the carrier does not support the feature.

For now, this effectively alienates all AT&T BlackBerry customers from getting full functionality out of their PlayBook.

UPDATE: Crackberry has found a workaround. You can download BlackBerry Bridge over the air for OS 5 here and OS 6 here.

Don’t Miss: Our First Impressions Of The BlackBerry PlayBook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.