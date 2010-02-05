AT&T Approves SlingPlayer Over 3G, You Can Now Watch TV On The iPhone

AT&T approved Sling Media’s Slingplayer app for the iPhone to run over the 3G wireless network. The app had only been available over WiFi until now.



So, if you own a slingbox, and you’ve paid $30 for the iPhone app, you’ll be able to watch all your TV shows right on the iPhone anywhere there’s a 3G connection.

This is also good news for Hulu and Netflix. If the companies ever put out iPhone applications, then they won’t be confined to WiFi.

