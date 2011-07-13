AT&T Announces Two New 4G Devices

AT&T announced this morning that it is releasing two new 4G LTE devices to help you get connected to all of that high-speed data while on the go. The AT&T Momentum will plug into your computer for mobile data while the AT&T Elevate will allow you to share it with some friends as well.



While AT&T is still in the early days of rolling out its LTE network, they’re trying to make sure that the devices are out there for customers to take advantage of those new speeds. “AT&T recognises that customers want a consistent, responsive network performance from major cities to their neighbourhood. Our deployment of 4G LTE technology backed by our nationwide HSPA+ network allows us to give customers a superior mobile broadband experience today and for years to come,” said Jeff Bradley, senior vice president, Devices, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets. “As we begin to roll out our 4G LTE network this year, AT&T customers will be able to choose from several new LTE devices, starting with the AT&T USBConnect Momentum 4G and AT&T Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G.”

The carrier is hoping to have LTE rolled out to 15 markets by the end of this year which will cover roughly 70 million Americans. With the lack of a wide deployment thus far for the bandwidth, the good news is that both of these device have HSPA+ and EDGE rollbacks to cover you. Pretty much anywhere AT&T is you’ll find coverage of some sort with that many backup technologies included.

AT&T will begin selling the AT&T USBConnect Momentum 4G for $49.99 with two-year contract after a $50 mail- in-rebate. The AT&T Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G will be available for $69.99 with 2-year contract and after a $50 mail-in rebate. Both devices will be available this summer online and in company-owned retail stores.

AT&T USBConnect Momentum 4G Tech Specs

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

LTE (700/AWS)

HSPA+/HSPA/UMTS (850/1900/2100 MHz)

EDGE/GPRS (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

Expandable Memory: MicroSD up to 32 GB

GPS capable

Dimensions: 2.6′ L x 1.02′ W x 0.51′ H

Weight: Approximately 1.06 ounces

OS Support: Apple Mac OS (v10.5 or later), Microsoft Windows 7, Vista, XP SP3 (32 bit only)

AT&T Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

LTE (700/AWS)

HSPA+/HSPA (850/1900/2100 MHz)

EDGE/GPRS (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) enabled

Display: 1.77 inches, 160×128 pixels colour LCD

Web UI for settings and advanced features

GPS capable

Dimensions: 3.8″ L x 2.2″ W x 0.7″ D

Weight: 3.6 ounces

Battery: 1800 mAh

Expandable Memory: MicroSD up to 32 GB

Use time: Up to 5hours

Supported OS: Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Mac OS (v10.5 or later), Ubuntu Linux 9.04

What do you think of the two new devices? Any interest?

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

