GREAT NEWS: AT&T Begins Unblocking Third-Party Apps From Its Android Phones

We were really bummed out when we couldn’t install Amazon’s sweet new Appstore on our Atrix 4G.



It turns out, AT&T doesn’t allow users to download and install apps from third-party sources (Just Android Market apps.)

Luckily, AT&T said it was working on a fix to allow the Amazon Appstore on its line of Android phones, and it looks like the new Infuse 4G is the first.

Kudos to Android Community for pointing this out. You can enable the Amazon Appstore by going to Settings > Applications > and checking the box next to “Unknown Sources.”

Then head over to Amazon’s Appstore website and enter your mobile number. Amazon will text you a download link. Tap it, and you’re all set.

We tried it with our Infuse 4G review unit, and it worked perfectly. The phone goes on sale on May 15, so give it a whirl when you can.

