Quit Whining, AT&T's New Pricing Plan Is Perfectly Fair

It’s hard to have a worse reputation in tech than AT&T’s.



As a result, people are always going to give the company a hard time for anything it does.

(And this hard time is often richly deserved. What kind of a jackass company threatens legal stuff at customers just for emailing the CEO?*)

But the telco’s announcement this week that it’s switching to metered data plans for its wireless customers — and getting rid of all-you-can-eat iPad access — was a rare bright spot. This was an important but delicate move to announce, and AT&T actually handled it pretty well.

AT&T’s move was especially refreshing in contrast to the HORRIBLE job that Time Warner Cable did while testing metered broadband in 2009 — a plan it eventually was forced to give up on.

The broader trend here is that Internet providers, which saw huge gains in the late 1990s and early 2000s by rolling out all-you-can-eat access, are inevitably going to roll back those pricing policies. Wireless — where bandwidth is more scarce and more expensive — is a logical place to start.

There are many ways to roll out this change, and AT&T has done a pretty good job.

How?

Most importantly, AT&T established fair new subscription terms: reasonable pricing, bandwidth caps, and overage charges. The only weak spot is that AT&T is having a hard time justifying its $20 surcharge for tethering, which does not include any more data.

AT&T started by offering a way for most existing subscribers to SAVE money. AT&T offered a new plan that was half the price of the old plan, which more than half of its subscribers could already use to save money. (In theory, only 2% of its subscribers would have to pay more than they used to. That works out well for the other 98% of us.)

It gave existing subscribers the opportunity to “grandfather” their current $30/month unlimited plans, even after they upgrade their accounts to a new iPhone this summer or extend their contract.

It provided a variety of tools to let people see how much bandwidth they have been using and are currently using, to help plan which subscription they should purchase.

Yes, there has been some backlash to AT&T’s efforts, as there seems to be any time an ISP messes with its business model. There seems to be a population of whiners who think they deserve to get everything for free, or that they’re permanently entitled to the same pricing models they’ve grown accustomed to over the years. But there’s no “right” to unlimited access. And this isn’t a net neutrality issue. (Though it will disrupt some businesses, like mobile TV.)

Whether AT&T’s pricing model works or not will be something the market determines. But AT&T has done a surprisingly good job with this effort so far.

Earlier: AT&T Just Put A Bullet In Mobile TV

* Update: AT&T has basically apologized for this incident.



