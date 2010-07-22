AT&T Activated "Record" 3.2 Million iPhones In Q2, Less Than One-Third Came From Other Carriers

Thanks to the iPhone 4 launch, AT&T activated a LOT of new iPhones last quarter: a record 3.2 million, according to its Q2 earnings report issued this morning.



However, the “record” must be lost in the rounding, because AT&T announced during Q3 2009 that it also activated a “record” 3.2 million iPhones. That activation total then slipped to 3.1 million during the busy Q4 last year and 2.7 million in Q1 2010.

Either way, pretty good, considering that supplies were limited for the iPhone 4 launch.

One less-impressive stat is that AT&T is activating fewer new iPhone customers that are new to AT&T; that is, it is stealing a lower mix of iPhone subscribers from rival carriers.

During Q2, about 27% of its iPhone activations were customers new to AT&T. Last fall, and in other prior quarters, about 40% of its iPhone activations were new to AT&T.

This suggests that the iPhone is losing a bit of its luster as other carriers sell improved phones based on Google Android. (And as the Apple-buying population has already mostly migrated to AT&T.)

This suggests that Apple needs to start selling the iPhone at more carriers — especially Verizon Wireless — if it wants to maximise its market share.

