AT&T Has Already Activated More Than 1 Million iPhone 4Ss

AT&T announced this morning that it activated more than 1 million iPhone 4Ss as of Tuesday.That’s a huge number, considering it only activated about 2.7 million iPhones last quarter.



Apple released disappointing iPhone numbers in its earnings report for last quarter. The company blamed rumours and speculation about the iPhone 4S/5 for the weak numbers.

Apple only shipped 17.1 million iPhones last quarter. It was expected to ship about 22 million.

But based on the early sales figures — 4 million iPhone 4Ss sold over the weekend and 1 million on AT&T as of Tuesday — it looks like things are back on track.

