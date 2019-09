AT&T (T) turned in a better than expected third quarter, driven largely by surging iPhone sales.



The telecom activated a record 3.2 million iPhones in the third quarter. Of that 40% were new AT&T customers, says John Paczkowski at All Things Digital.

