AT&T's 4G LTE Devices Launching August 21

AT&T just announced plans to launch its first 4G LTE devices on August 21.The LTE network will go live by the end of summer in five cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.



LTE is a faster mobile internet connection. It’s the same technology that Verizon currently uses for its 4G network.

AT&T will begin selling a USB 4G modem for laptops called the USBConnect Momentum 4G. It’ll cost $49.99 with a two-year contract and $50 mail-in rebate.

AT&T will also sell the Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G for $69.99 with a two-year contact and $50 mail-in rebate.

4G plans start at $50 per month for 5 GB of data. Each additional GB over that will cost $10.

It’s important to note that if you already have a “4G” phone from AT&T, you will not have access to the faster LTE speeds. The current family of AT&T’s “4G” phones run on a HSPA+ network, which is slower than LTE.

