The 3G Kindle Just Got Another $25 Price Cut

Photo: Amazon
AT&T and Amazon just announced they’re offering the 3G Kindle with Special Offers for $139.Before AT&T’s sponsorship of the device, the Kindle with Special Offers was $164.
The Wi-Fi version of the Kindle with Special Offers is still $114.
Both “Special Offers” versions are subsidized by ads that appear on your Kindle.
Don’t Miss: The Nook vs. Kindle vs. Kobo Showdown
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.