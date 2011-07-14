The 3G Kindle Just Got Another $25 Price Cut

Photo: Amazon

AT&T and Amazon just announced they’re offering the 3G Kindle with Special Offers for $139.Before AT&T’s sponsorship of the device, the Kindle with Special Offers was $164.



The Wi-Fi version of the Kindle with Special Offers is still $114.

Both “Special Offers” versions are subsidized by ads that appear on your Kindle.

