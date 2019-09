June retail sales were much worse than expected, coming in at .1% vs. .4% consensus. Awful auto sales (down 3.3%) can be principally blamed for the miss. June retail sales ex-auto just missed consensus, coming in at .8% vs. .9% consensus.



Graph Courtesy of Briefing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.