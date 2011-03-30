Motorola Atrix Update Fixes Bugs, But Not Slow Upload Speeds

Motorola started rolling out the first update to the Atrix 4G’s firmware yesterday. But while it addresses some minor bugs, it still doesn’t activate the phone’s HSUPA connection.



That means despite having “4G” in the name, your Atrix is still running at 3G speeds.

We haven’t had the update pushed to our phone yet, but here’s what Motorola says is included:

Improved experience with Bluetooth and compatibility with more headsets.

Improved performance on the fingerprint reader.

Better battery life.

Display turns off automatically when charging from a wall outlet.

Improved stability addressing app crashes and touch response.

Improved performance with car dock and headphone jack.

When the update is ready on your phone, you will receive a notification. Tap it to download, then tap “Install Now” to perform the update.

For those of you still waiting on 4G upload speeds, that should be coming in the next update in April.

